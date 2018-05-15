In This Corner Podcast: Vasiliy Lomachenko's rise, Badou Jack talks Adonis Stevenson fight

Pound-for-pound king Lomachenko made a major statement last week

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew welcome Badou Jack to preview Saturday's light heavyweight championship bout against Adonis Stevenson on Showtime. The guys also update their pound-for-pound rankings following Vasiliy Lomachenko's brilliant victory and figure out which fighter is potential Kryptonite for his historic reign. Also, the latest on Canelo Alvarez's negative headlines, whether Eddie Hearn's new streaming deal will change the game and if Wladimir Klitschko should consider a comeback. 

