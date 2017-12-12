In This Corner Podcast: Vasyl Lomachenko again proves he's the real deal
Plus Daniel Jacobs joins the show to discuss a big fight and lend some perspective
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap a wild weekend in boxing including pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachnenko's victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux and the final fight of Orlando Salido's carer. Plus, middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs shares his thoughts on Saturday's Billy Joe Saunders-David Lemieux title bout and assesses his place in the division among the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @rafeboogs
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
White denies McGregor-Pacquiao talks
The UFC president had some strong words for Manny Pacquiao and his promoter
-
Lomachenko pounds Rigondeaux to retain
Lomachenko was cruising past Rigondeaux before he quit on his stool
-
Pacquiao: McGregor talks have begun
Pacquiao has not fought his being upset by Jeff Horn over the summer
-
Lomachenko-Rigondeaux: How to watch
Two of the world's top boxers will square off on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden...
-
Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux preview, pick
Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will go toe-to-toe on Saturday night
-
Rigondeaux gets 2nd chance to spoil Arum
The enigmatic defensive wizard faces Vasyl Lomachenko in Saturday's junior lightweight title...
Add a Comment