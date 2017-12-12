In This Corner Podcast: Vasyl Lomachenko again proves he's the real deal

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap a wild weekend in boxing including pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachnenko's victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux and the final fight of Orlando Salido's carer. Plus, middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs shares his thoughts on Saturday's Billy Joe Saunders-David Lemieux title bout and assesses his place in the division among the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

