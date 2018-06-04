In This Corner Podcast: What's ahead in the big Santa Cruz-Mares, Crawford-Horn title bouts

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew preview a loaded weekend of fights including interviews with Leo Santa Cruz ahead of his Showtime rematch with Abner Mares and sit-downs with Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford to preview their welterweight title bout. The guys also get fired up for Tyson Fury's comeback, debate whether Billy Joe Saunders is telling the truth about his injury and ponder the chances of Deontay Wilder making a title run at cruiserweight.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs