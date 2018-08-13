In This Corner Podcast: What's next for Deontay Wilder after Tyson Fury's fight Saturday?

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew prepare for Tyson Fury's quick return to the ring on Saturday and ponder what type of performance will bring us closer to a Deontay Wilder showdown in November. The guys also address the rumors of a Sergio Martinez comeback and play another round of "What's it look like" featuring Mike Tyson and Zou Shiming. Plus, junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe stops by to preview his Aug. 25 return and declare himself as the next big pay-per-view star in waiting.

