In This Corner Podcast: What's next for Deontay Wilder after Tyson Fury's fight Saturday?

Fury is making a quick return to the ring, and Wilder may well be next

Getty Images

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew prepare for Tyson Fury's quick return to the ring on Saturday and ponder what type of performance will bring us closer to a Deontay Wilder showdown in November. The guys also address the rumors of a Sergio Martinez comeback and play another round of "What's it look like" featuring Mike Tyson and Zou Shiming. Plus, junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe stops by to preview his Aug. 25 return and declare himself as the next big pay-per-view star in waiting. 

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories