Lamont Roach Jr. can't seem to get the ringside judges on his side. On Saturday, Roach seemed to do enough to defeat WBC interim junior welterweight champion Isaac Cruz, but the judges scored the fight a majority draw.

The fight immediately brought to mind Roach's March fight with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, which also ended in a majority draw despite Roach seemingly having done enough to earn the victory. Now, the two biggest fights of Roach's career have ended in disappointment.

Cruz got off to a strong start in the fight, using his face-first style to force uncomfortable exchanges. Roach stood his ground in those early rounds, connecting with hard counter shots, but things took a big swing in Round 3. In that round, Cruz connected with a left hand that sent Roach stumbling before his glove briefly touched the canvas, resulting in a knockdown.

Roach continued to fire back as the rounds went on, and eventually Cruz stopped trying to march forward into the fire and began moving along the outside of the ring and attempting to box.

Roach seemed to continue building momentum as the rounds ticked by, boosted by a moment in Round 7 where Cruz's constant clinching and occasional punches to the hip led to a point deduction, essentially offsetting the earlier knockdown.

Despite Roach seemingly running away with the second half of the fight, when the scorecards were read, one judge gave Cruz the advantage 115-111, while the other two judges saw the fight even at 113-113.

The result left Roach clearly dejected as his breakout 2025 resulted in two highly-disputed majority draws and no victories.

"All I want is a fair shake, man," Roach said after the fight. "All I want is a fair shake. I think I pulled that out, a clear victory. All I want is a fair shake. ... It's some bullshit, man. I don't know what I've got to do. I don't accept this at all. I feel like I won a clear fight. This is bullshit."

For his part, Cruz believed he earned the victory and blamed the referee's point deduction for the draw.

"I did my job," Cruz said. "I did my work. The referee was on his side. I thought I won this fight, and the crowd in San Antonio saw this."

When asked if he would be interested in a rematch, Cruz accepted, though with one condition.

"Absolutely, with a different referee, though," Cruz said. "Not with the referee being on his side."

