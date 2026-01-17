Zuffa Boxing has a new world champion on its roster. The boxing promotion, founded in part by UFC president and CEO Dana White, has signed IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.

Zuffa Boxing and Opetaia announced the signing on Friday on Instagram.

"I'm with Zuffa Boxing now. I'm pumped for the future. It's exciting times," Opetaia said. "Let's get these big fights lined up. Unification. Undisputed soon."

Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) is one of the best professional boxers on the planet. The undefeated fighter is currently enjoying his second reign as IBF cruiserweight champion, after previously vacating the title, and has knocked out his last four opponents. He owns a pair of victories over former champion Mairis Briedis that helped him earn the title.

Zuffa Boxing was officially founded last year by White and Turki Alalshikh. It's a joint venture co-owned by TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE.

Zuffa Boxing will launch with 12 cards this year. The first official Zuffa Boxing card, headlined by Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo, is scheduled for Jan. 23, the night before UFC 324, both of which will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Last September, Zuffa Boxing held its debut event headlined by an undisputed title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.