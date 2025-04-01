Jake Paul and Matchroom Boxing have resolved their legal dispute. On Monday, the two parties requested a dismissal of their dueling lawsuits in New York federal court after settling.

All parties requested the dismissal after previously issuing a notice that a settlement agreement had been reached, per MMA Fighting. The settlement was first announced in a separate filing on March 18.

"It is hereby stipulated and agreed, by the undersigned counsel of record for the parties herein, pursuant to Rule 41(a)(1)(ii) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that the above-captioned action is dismissed with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party," Monday's filing reads.

The lawsuit stemmed from Paul's claim that bribes were involved in scoring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's 2022 fight, plus Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua in 2021. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn and boxing judge Glenn Feldman spearheaded the original lawsuit, alleging that Paul made defamatory statements that Feldman was bribed "to influence the outcome of two boxing matches that he refereed."

"Clearly [Glenn Feldman] is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing..." Paul said in an interview. "It's just so blatantly obvious and they're not even trying to hide it."

Despite Hearn's lawsuit and Paul's countersuit, the two parties worked together to promote Taylor vs. Serrano 2 in November. A trilogy fight is also scheduled for July 11.

Terms of the settlement agreement were not disclosed.