Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time tonight, full card

The epic showdown gets underway on Friday night from the Kaseya Center in Miami

It's put up or shut up night for Jake Paul. Paul faces Anthony Joshua in by far the biggest test of the social media star's transition to boxing on Friday at Miami's Kaseya Center.

Though slightly past his prime, Joshua is an elite heavyweight, with all the size, skills and power that implies. A former Olympic gold medalist, Joshua has twice been undisputed champion during his professional career. Though he's coming off a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in his most recent outing, Joshua is the most dangerous opponent Paul has ever faced.

To this point in his career, Paul has fought a string of social media influencers, former mixed martial artists, club-level boxers and former world champions well past their prime, such as his fight with 57-year-old Mike Tyson. Paul now takes a true risk of Friday night, as he has no obvious advantage against a proven, far more experienced fighter.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Joshua vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Anthony Joshua -1200 vs. Jake Paul +700, heavyweights
  • Alycia Baumgardner (c) -1400 vs. Leila Beaudoin +750, unified junior lightweight title
  • Anderson Silva -275 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, cruiserweights
  • Jahmal Harvey def. Kevin Cervantes via unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Official result: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO, Round 2

Silva continued having success moving Woodley backward but didn't seem particularly interested in letting his hands go. And, as I typed that, Silva cracked Woodley and then flurried, sending Woodley to the canvas. The referee was ready to allow Woodley to continue, but he was clearly not alright, wobbling on his feet and forcing the referee to jump in for the stoppage.

A fantastic stoppage victory for the 50-year-old MMA legend.

 
Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley: Round 1 -- 10-9 Woodley

Wilva wanted to work from distance and use his length. Woodley tried to dart in with single shots. Woodley finally let his hands go with a combination, getting a couple through but without much power. Wilva walked Woodley back to the ropes, trapping him in the corner before only throwing (and landing) a single left hand. Silva threw a short right hand as Woodley tried to target the body. The crowd began to boo before the end of the round. Uninspired stuff, but Woodley landed eight punches to just two for Silva.

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 2:16 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 9:16 pm EST
 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 2:07 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 9:07 pm EST
 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 2:05 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 9:05 pm EST
 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 1:57 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 8:57 pm EST
 
Up next: Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley

This is a battle of former UFC champions, with Silva one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history and a long-reigning UFC middleweight champion and Woodley a former UFC welterweight champ. Silva is 50, Woodley is 43.

Both men have lost to Jake Paul, with Silva (who holds a boxing win over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.) losing a unanimous decision to Paul, while Woodley lost a split decision to Paul before suffering a crushing knockout loss in the rematch.

Silva is a -275 favorite.

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 1:52 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 8:52 pm EST
 
Official result: Jahmal Harvey def. Kevin Cervantes via unanimous decision (60-53 x3)

Harvey proved that MVP may have landed a good one when they signed him coming out of the Olympics. Harvey showed good hand speed, slick defense and creativity in his offense in dominating a more experienced, undefeated fighter. They won't all be this easy, but Harvey will continue to improve as the fights get tougher.

 
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Round 6 -- 10-9 Harvey (60-53)

Harvey opened up with big combinations, repeatedly connecting with power, though Cervantes continued to take the shots and stay upright. Harvey landed four uppercuts as Vervantes got in close. Harvey showed a willingness to stand in range and trust that he was the better fighter. No real drama in this one as we head to the scorecards.

 
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Round 5 -- 10-9 Harvey (50-44)

Harvey connected with a brilliant pull right-hand counter. Harvey went right back to the jab and that continued to open up powerful shots behind. Harvey cracked with a few uppercuts to the body. Cervantes landed a left to the body, one of the few punches he connected with to that point in the fight. Harvey looked like he wanted to score the stoppage and got a bit wild in his offense, but Cervantes didn't have the skills to take advantage.

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 1:43 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 8:43 pm EST
 
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Round 4 -- 10-9 Harvey (40-35)

Vervantes continued to show heart, trying to make anything happen on a night where he was simply badly outmatched. Harvey was entirely comfortable throwing every shot in his arsenal. Cervantes did land a straight right hand and tried to follow with a left, but Harvey took the shot fine and continued to fire away. Harvey ended the round with some good shots to the body. 

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 1:37 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 8:37 pm EST
 
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Round 3 -- 10-9 Harvey (30-26)

Cervantes finally connected with a left hand upstairs, but it came in between big flurries from Harvey. Cervantes tried to throw some heavy shots, but they came in too slowly, which allowed Harvey to easily avoid contact. Harvey worked downstairs and came right back to the head. Harvey continued to pick up the pace, landing from a variety of angles. Just more and more dominance from Harvey.

 
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Round 2 -- 10-9 Harvey (20-17)

Harvey landed a hard left hand counter as Vervantes tried to force his way in and get his own punches going. Another sharp combination followed for Harvey as he slipped more and more of Cervantes' punches. Harvey continued to control the fight by working everything off of his jab. Harvey landed a good lead uppercut, continuing to dominate the fight. Vervantes started to drop down to the body, trying to find any bit of success in an increasingly uphill battle. 

 
Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes: Round 1 -- 10-8 Harvey

Harvey looked to quickly establish range with his jab. That jab landed and opened up Cervantes to some quick combinations to the head and body. A big right hand landed hard for Harvey as Vervantes continued trying to figure out a way to close the distance and land anything. A sweeping left cuffed Vervantes and stumbled him with his glove touching the canvas for the official knockdown. 

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 1:29 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 8:29 pm EST
 
First up: Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes, junior lightweights

Jahmal Harvey is a very good prospect, and he enters the ring as a -3500 favorite. Harvey was a 2021 gold medalist at the world championships. He turned pro in August, picking up a first-round stoppage. Cervantes holds a better record than most 1-0 prospects face, having won all five of his professional fights by stoppage.

 
Welcome to the CBS Sports live coverage of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

The main card stream has kicked off on Netflix. There are three fights ahead of the night's main event. Alycia Baumgardner will defend her unified junior lightweight titles against Leila Beaudoin in the co-main event, MMA veterans Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley will battle in a cruiserweight fight, and highly touted prospect Jahmal Harvey will face Kevin Cervantes at junior lightweight.

It all leads up to the main event between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in one of the stranger fights in memory and we'll be here with you all night providing updates and commentary.

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 12:55 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 7:55 pm EST
 
Anthony Joshua considers it 'a failure' if he doesn't quickly knock out Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua's expectation for his fight with Jake Paul is the same as most observers, either score an early knockout or suffer a moral defeat. Joshua, who is a heavy favorite to not only win, but to win by early knockout, spoke to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri about those expectations.

"Let's taper what failure is," Joshua said. "The first level of failure is the loss. There's nothing I can do to reverse that. That's the worst outcome. "The next level of failure is a competitive eight-round fight -- that's a big failure on my part. There are so many different levels of failure within this. It's a serious time for me. There's a lot at stake, and I don't want to lose myself."

Read more:

Anthony Joshua admits it's 'a failure' if he doesn't knockout Jake Paul in first round: 'It's a serious time'
Shakiel Mahjouri
Anthony Joshua admits it's 'a failure' if he doesn't knockout Jake Paul in first round: 'It's a serious time'
 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 12:25 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 7:25 pm EST
 
Caroline Dubois dominates Camila Panatta to retain her WBC lightweight title

It was easy work for Caoline Dubois as she took a wide decision over Camila Panatta to retain the WBC lightweight title. Dubois was a massive -3500 favorite to win, and she proved the oddsmakers correct in a one-sided bout. 

Dubois held a 115-60 advantage in punches landed in the 10-round fight. She also scored a knockdown in Round 6 to add to her lead on the scorecards. 

 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 12:14 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 7:14 pm EST
 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 20, 2025, 12:09 AM
Dec. 19, 2025, 7:09 pm EST
 
Does any pro fighter believe Jake Paul can defeat Anthony Joshua?

While it seems a universal belief that Jake Paul is in for a bad night against Anthony Joshua, there are those who believe Paul can score a historic upset on Friday night. Believe it or not, some of those who have backed Paul to win include professional fighters.

Former heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury is among those who came out as backing Paul in the fight. Of course, Fury's pick could be based in his longstanding rivalry with Joshua more than a true belief that Paul will be the better man on Friday night.

CBS Sports did a round-up of fighter picks, so read on to see who had the guts to pick Joshua, and who is worried Paul could suffer serious injuries at the hands of the two-time former heavyweight champion:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight predictions: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk among fighters weighing in on bout
Brent Brookhouse
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight predictions: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk among fighters weighing in on bout
 
@netflixsports via Twitter
December 19, 2025, 11:59 PM
Dec. 19, 2025, 6:59 pm EST
 
@netflix via Twitter
December 19, 2025, 11:48 PM
Dec. 19, 2025, 6:48 pm EST
 
@netflix via Twitter
December 19, 2025, 11:45 PM
Dec. 19, 2025, 6:45 pm EST
