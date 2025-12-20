It's put up or shut up night for Jake Paul. Paul faces Anthony Joshua in by far the biggest test of the social media star's transition to boxing on Friday at Miami's Kaseya Center.

Though slightly past his prime, Joshua is an elite heavyweight, with all the size, skills and power that implies. A former Olympic gold medalist, Joshua has twice been undisputed champion during his professional career. Though he's coming off a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in his most recent outing, Joshua is the most dangerous opponent Paul has ever faced.

To this point in his career, Paul has fought a string of social media influencers, former mixed martial artists, club-level boxers and former world champions well past their prime, such as his fight with 57-year-old Mike Tyson. Paul now takes a true risk of Friday night, as he has no obvious advantage against a proven, far more experienced fighter.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Joshua vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Joshua -1200 vs. Jake Paul +700, heavyweights

Alycia Baumgardner (c) -1400 vs. Leila Beaudoin +750, unified junior lightweight title

Anderson Silva -275 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, cruiserweights

Jahmal Harvey def. Kevin Cervantes via unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

