Jake Paul will meet Anthony Joshua in an eight-round sanctioned match with 10 oz. gloves on Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami. This will be Joshua's first fight since losing by knockout to Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight championship on Sept. 21, 2024. Paul, meanwhile, is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this past June. The Netflix stream begins at 8 p.m. ET, with Paul vs. Joshua walkouts expected around 11 p.m. ET.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds from FanDuel list Anthony as the -1300 favorite (risk $1,300 to win $100) to win, with Paul as a +700 underdog (risk $100 to win $700). The over/under for total rounds is 2.5 (-160/+118), and either boxing winning in the first 60 seconds would return +1000. Joshua winning by knockout is priced at +165. Before making any Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst who has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. Among his notable picks are calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also picking Crawford specifically by decision (+220). His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also correctly predicted Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua prop bets

Nagel has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua bout and one of his top prop picks is Joshua to win by TKO/KO at -475. Joshua has three knockout wins in his last four fights, including a second-round KO victory over Francis Ngannou in March 2024. Joshua enters the fight with a five-inch height disadvantage and six-inch reach disadvantage.

The 28-year-old YouTuber turned boxer is eight years younger than Joshua and weighs nearly 25 pounds lighter, even with a weight clause limiting Joshua to 245 pounds for the bout. Joshua has also posted a 28-4 career record, with 25 knockouts. Paul, meanwhile, is 12-1 and has seven knockouts, but has not faced the type of competition that Joshua has. Nagel says all signs are pointing toward Joshua as the value side of this fight. See the rest of Nagel's prop bets here.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua prop picks

