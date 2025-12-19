Jake Paul faces an enormous new challenge. On Friday, two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua tests Paul's resilience against a larger, more decorated boxer with athleticism to spare. Paul vs. Joshua headlines Netflix's latest boxing card from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Paul, to his credit, is fighting an uphill battle on Friday. The social influencer-turned-boxer made strides in the fight game by targeting the most popular opponents whom he had the greatest physical advantages over, namely, in terms of size, age, or both. Standing across from Paul on Friday is former heavyweight champ Joshua: a stronger, bigger, more powerful, and far more experienced foe. Joshua admits that anything short of a swift victory would be a failure on his part.

Netflix's return to boxing also features a unified junior lightweight title fight between champion Alycia Baumgardner and challenger Leila Beaudoin. A special attraction fight features two former UFC champions in Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight predictions, undercard, odds, start time for showdown in Miami Brent Brookhouse

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Date: Friday, Dec. 19

Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Netflix | Price: $7.99 and up in the United States

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua match card