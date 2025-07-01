Jake Paul's aspirations of being a world champion don't sound quite as impossible anymore. The social media and former Disney Channel star is officially a ranked professional boxer.

The World Boxing Association ranked Paul at No. 14 after Saturday's win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The WBA previously expressed openness to ranking Paul if he won. Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is now eligible to challenge WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez.

Paul cruised to a decision over the smaller Chavez, 11 years Paul's senior. Paul outstruck Chavez from start to finish, excluding a ninth-round flurry from Chavez. The final scorecards read 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92 in Paul's favor.

Paul debuted ahead of Craig Parker (20-0, 2 KOs), who fought at heavyweight in April. Immediately ahead of Paul is Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (12-0, 5 KOs), who has been absent from the division for three years.

Paul previously teased bouts with Ramirez and WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack, as well as a Canelo Alvarez fight that fell through. The brash fighter also "called out" Gervonta Davis and Anthony Joshua on Saturday as he continues to look for big payday matchups.