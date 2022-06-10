Jake Paul's return to the boxing ring is set. The 25-year-old will be back on Aug. 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York against an opponent still to be determined. The event is scheduled to air live on Showtime PPV.

Paul made the announcement on Friday afternoon via social media. In addition to his fight, Paul announced that former eight-division champion Amanda Serrano will also compete on the card. Her opponent is also still to be determined. Paul declared that both bouts will be considered main events.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs), the YouTube sensation turned professional pugilist, is coming off his best year in the ring where he went 3-0 with the two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and another devastating finish of former MMA champion Ben Askren.

Paul went the distance with Woodley in their first meeting in August, but needed him to return to the ring on just two weeks' notice when Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was forced to withdraw from a scheduled December bout with an undisclosed injury. The fight devolved into a gross brawl before Paul landed to nasty knockout punch late in the fight.