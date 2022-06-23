Jake Paul's return to the boxing ring is set. The 25-year-old will be back on Aug. 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York against Tommy Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in a Showtime PPV event.

Paul made the announcement on Thursday morning via social media after Fury said he had signed the contract and agreed to drug testing parameters. In addition to his fight, Paul announced that former eight-division champion Amanda Serrano will also compete on the card. She faces off against Brenda Carabajal. Paul declared that both bouts will be considered main events.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs), the YouTube sensation turned professional pugilist, is coming off his best year in the ring where he went 3-0 with the two wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and another devastating finish of former MMA champion Ben Askren.

Paul went the distance with Woodley in their first meeting in August, but needed him to return to the ring on just two weeks' notice when Fury was forced to withdraw from a scheduled December bout with an undisclosed injury. The fight devolved into a gross brawl before Paul landed to nasty knockout punch late in the fight.

Fury, 23, earned his chance at Paul when he was featured on the undercard of the first Woodley fight in Cleveland. He narrowly outpointed Anthony Taylor and looked less than stellar in his follow-up bout this April against Daniel Bocianski. The Brit is 8-0 with four knockouts so far in his young career.

