Jake Paul is set to face a second consecutive former world champion boxer. Paul will face former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a June 28 clash at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Paul was looking for a fight after a proposed fight with boxing megastar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fell through in the late stages, with Alvarez instead signing a multi-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh in pursuit of a fight with Terence Crawford.

When announcing the fight with Chavez, Paul took the opportunity to fire a shot in Alvarez's direction.

"Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion," Paul said in a Most Valuable Promotions press release. "I just defeated the baddest man on the planet, and now I'm going against a former champion who conman Canelo couldn't finish. Chávez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, have the will and heart of the great Mexican fighters. On Saturday, June 28, live on DAZN pay-per-view, I will knock out Julio and make Chávez Sr. proud in ways Jr. never has. Another massive event from Most Valuable Promotions, with some Oscar De La Hoya seasoning added to the show. Viva La Puerto Rico."

Paul is coming off a win over Mike Tyson in a fight that was a huge success at the gate but fell flat when Paul safely outboxed the heavyweight legend, who came into the fight at 58 years old.

Chavez is no stranger to controversy. Son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, he won the WBC middleweight championship in 2011 and made three successful title defenses before a 2012 loss to Sergio Martínez.

Chavez never reached those same heights again in his career, though he did face Alvarez in 2017, losing every round of the fight on all three official scorecards. Chavez also has a history of failing to make weight and failing drug tests. In addition, Chavez lost a 2021 bout to former UFC champion Anderson Silva, a man who Paul defeated in 2022.