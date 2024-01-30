Jake Paul will continue his boxing career with his second consecutive fight against an unknown regional opponent when he faces Ryan Bourland on March 2. The bout will serve as the co-feature to the card's main event featuring undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her four world titles against Nina Meinke.

Paul started his professional career by defeating a string of influencers, NBA players and mixed martial artists before attempting to take on fighters with established professional records. That included former UFC champion Anderson Silva, who had boxed professionally a handful of times, including defeating former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Paul took a decision over Silva, but lost his next fight against Tommy Fury by split decision.

Paul rebounded by going back to his old ways, taking a decision win over former UFC star Nate Diaz.

With the well of former UFC fighters to face seemingly having run dry, Paul took a more traditional approach to a young boxing career, facing lesser-known regional and club-level fighters. That started with a December win over Andre August by first-round knockout.

Bourland (17-2, 6 KO) is a near carbon copy of August. Entering the fight with Paul, August had only one fight since 2019. Bourland has had one fight since 2018, that fight coming in September 2022.

Bourland's most recent fight was a fifth-round stoppage of Santario Martin. August defeated Martin in November 2019.