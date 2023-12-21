Jake Paul is staying active as a professional boxer on the undercard of Amanda Serrano's big homecoming. Unified featherweight champion Serrano will headline the March 2 card in her home territory of Puerto Rico.

Paul and Serrano announced the event on Thursday, set for San Juan on March 2. Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) and Meinke (10-3, 3 KOs) will compete in 12 three-minute rounds of championship boxing, according to Serrano. The defending champ has pieced together four consecutive victories, including a second career win over Heather Hardy, while Meinke is coming off a loss to former IBF featherweight champ Sarah Mahfoud last year.

"I've been blessed to accomplish most of my dreams in boxing, but my biggest dream has always been to fight on my island, in front of my people, in the Choliseo," Serrano wrote on Thursday. "Finally, Saturday, March 2 I get to live that dream..."

Paul (8-1, 5 KOs), who trains on the island, makes a quick turnaround after dropping Andre August with a thunderous first-round uppercut knockout on Dec. 15. No opponent has been announced for Paul's upcoming co-main event fight.

"Yes, I'm on a mission... But this one is much bigger than me, Paul wrote on Twitter. "This one is for the greatest Puerto Rican boxer ever, Amanda Serrano. This one is for the people of Puerto Rico, from the Choliseo to the world. This one is for all of boxing to see how powerful women are in this sport."

Joining Paul and Serrano are joined on the card by WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez (27-3-1-1, 14 KOs) and Krystal Rosado. Notably, 17-year-old actor Javon "Wanna" Walton will make his global boxing debut. "The Umbrella Academy" and "Euphoria" star signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions earlier this year and has amateur boxing experience.