Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is on track to being a reality. It was announced on Wednesday that a boxing match between Paul and Diaz will take place in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 5.

DAZN announced the fight in collaboration with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. The fight will air live on DAZN PPV. Paul vs. Diaz will be contested at 185 pounds over a maximum of eight rounds, per combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani. The bout is Paul's first since snapping his undefeated record in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. It also marks Diaz's professional boxing debut.

Paul and Diaz have traded barbs in the media for a few years now. Diaz's exit from the UFC following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September opened the door for him to pursue outside opportunities.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said in a statement. "Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that's not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."

Paul is 6-1 as a pro boxer and holds wins over UFC fighters Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. All three are former world champions in various organizations with Silva and Woodley reigning as UFC middleweight and welterweight champion, respectively. Diaz (21-13, MMA) is known for his boxing in MMA but is significantly smaller, 11 years older and has sustained quite a bit of damage over the course of his 19-year career.