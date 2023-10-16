Social media superstar-turned-boxer Jake Paul says his next fight has a date locked in. In a social media post on Monday afternoon, Paul stated he will return to the ring in a DAZN pay-per-view on Dec. 15. The location and opponent for the bout have not been officially announced.

"Eight fights in the boxing game and I'm already its biggest name," Jake Paul was quoted as saying in a press release. "I've proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I'm just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you're not going to want to miss it."

The announcement comes two days after Paul's brother, Logan Paul, won a lopsided fight with Dillon Danis on a Misfits Boxing card. Logan controlled the action in that fight, leading Danis to try takedowns and submissions, resulting in a disqualification shortly before he would have been announced as having lost every round on the official scorecards.

Jake Paul has gone 7-1 in professional boxing bouts, primarily defeating former mixed martial arts fighters including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

Paul suffered his first defeat in February, losing a split decision to Tommy Fury in a fight where Paul scored a knockdown but also suffered a point deduction. He rebounded from the loss with a dominant win over Diaz in August.