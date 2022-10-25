Jake Paul, for the first time in his professional boxing career, will exchange blows with a fighter boasting a winning boxing record. Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion and all-time MMA great Anderson Silva on Saturday, Oct. 29, in a Showtime pay-per-view main event.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) is finally expected to return to action after fights against Tommy Fury -- brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury -- and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through. Silva (3-1, 2 KO) is the next evolution in Paul's incremental increase in competition and the third UFC alum he will face inside a boxing ring. Paul has knocked out acclaimed collegiate wrestler and Olympian Ben Askren and powerful former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Silva is by far the most boxing-oriented MMA fighter that Paul has faced. "The Spider" is renowned for his movement and striking acumen and is significantly larger than Askren and Woodley.

Paul most recently defeated Woodley via sixth-round KO in December 2021. It was a crushing right hook that faceplanted Woodley. Silva followed up a split decision win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. with a first-round KO of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

The undercard fills out with some more rising prospects and celebrity names looking to make a splash. Ashton Sylve takes on Brauilo Rodriguez at super featherweight. Alexandro Santiago battles Antonio Nieves at bantamweight. And former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall makes his debut against former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell in a cruiserweight contest. Not to be outdone, Nate Diaz teammate Chris Avila is back when he takes on Dr. Mike Varshavski to open the PPV festivities.

Paul vs. Silva card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Jake Paul -115 Anderson Silva -105

185-pound catchweight Ashton Sylve Braulio Rodriguez Super featherweight

Alexandro Santiago Antonio Nieves Bantamweight

Uriah Hall Le'Veon Bell Cruiserweight Chris Avila Dr. Mike Varshavski Cruiserweight

Paul vs. Silva info

Date: Oct. 29 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Oct. 29 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale



Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Silva countdown