Jake Paul, for the first time in his professional boxing career, will exchange blows with a fighter boasting a winning boxing record. Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion and all-time MMA great Anderson Silva on Saturday, Oct. 29, in a Showtime pay-per-view main event.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) is finally expected to return to action after fights against Tommy Fury -- brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury -- and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through. Silva (3-1, 2 KO) is the next evolution in Paul's incremental increase in competition and the third UFC alum he will face inside a boxing ring. Paul has knocked out acclaimed collegiate wrestler and Olympian Ben Askren and powerful former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Silva is by far the most boxing-oriented MMA fighter that Paul has faced. "The Spider" is renowned for his movement and striking acumen and is significantly larger than Askren and Woodley.

Paul most recently defeated Woodley via sixth-round KO in December 2021. It was a crushing right hook that faceplanted Woodley. Silva followed up a split decision win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. with a first-round KO of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

The fight was nearly derailed during fight week -- which would have been the third in a row for Paul this year -- after comments surfaced from Silva where he said he was knocked out twice in training camp less than a month ago. Silva subsequently put out a statement saying he misspoke and that he meant to say he was knocked down twice. But the Arizona commission took those initial comments seriously enough to call an emergency meeting and make sure Silva was healthy enough to fight. They deemed him fit to fight and so the action will roll on as planned.

Elsewhere on the card, 18-year-old rising prospect Ashton Sylve is back in action when he takes on Braulio Rodriguez at super featherweight. Sylve is undefeated at 7-0 with all seven ending in a knockout. He recently spurned other major promotions to join Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in a bit of a stunner to the boxing community. Now, he looks to take the next step in his development against Rodriguez, who is 20-4 as a pro but has not fought since 2019.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to stay tuned to this page throughout the week for the latest news, in-depth features and expert picks for the main event ahead of the action.

Paul vs. Silva card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Jake Paul -220 Anderson Silva +180

185-pound catchweight Ashton Sylve Braulio Rodriguez Super featherweight

Alexandro Santiago Antonio Nieves Bantamweight

Uriah Hall Le'Veon Bell Cruiserweight Chris Avila Dr. Mike Varshavski Cruiserweight

Paul vs. Silva info

Date: Oct. 29 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Oct. 29 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale



Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Silva countdown

