For the first time in nearly a year, social media star Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring Saturday night to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in an eight-round main event. The pay-per-view main Paul vs. Silva fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Paul, who gained fame as a child actor and YouTube personality, remains committed to becoming an accomplished professional boxer. Although he has yet to face an established boxing pro as an opponent, Silva is widely viewed as his most credible foe to date. The UFC Hall of Famer dabbled in boxing throughout his combat career and has won two boxing matches in the past 16 months.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva preview

Although Paul (5-0) hasn't entered the ring in nearly a year, it hasn't been for lack of effort on his part. Negotiations for a fight with Tommy Fury, a fellow boxing prospect who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, fell apart twice after a deal appeared to have been reached. In August he was set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., a heavyweight prospect with a 12-1 record, before Rahman pulled out the week of the fight because of weight-cutting issues.

In the meantime, the 25-year-old former social media star stayed busy by starting his own boxing promotion and advocating for the cause of improving fighter pay and benefits across all combat platforms, primarily through taunting UFC president Dana White on social media.

To this point in his career, Paul's greatest boxing highlight is a sixth-round knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch last October.

Silva (3-1) ended his UFC career with just one victory in his final appearances, which included four stoppage losses. This stretch started with Silva losing his middleweight title to Chris Weidman and ended with a stoppage loss to journeyman Uriah Hall in October 2020.

But the famed Brazilian has long dabbled in boxing, going 1-1 in two professional fights that he worked in during his MMA career. The 47-year-old returned to the ring last June and gained attention for winning a unanimous decision against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr., who is a former WBC middleweight champion. See Kahn's pick at SportsLine.

