Jake Paul is deviating from the script in his development as a boxer. Paul meets Andre August, the most experienced professional boxer that Paul has faced, on Friday night in Orlando, Florida.

Paul cut his teeth in pro boxing by defeating former UFC champions, MMA superstars, an ex-NBA player and a fellow social influencer. So it came as a surprise when he ditched a working formula to fight August, a boxer boasting 12 professional fights and no name value. On paper, August is the most competent boxer that Paul has faced since losing a split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

It's an interesting Friday night attraction with a few other fights worth noting. The WBC women's super middleweight title is on the line in the co-main event when Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews Dezurn battle it out for the vacant strap. Yoenis Tellezis set to take on Livan Navarro in a super middleweight contest. And welterweight prospects are set to battle when Elijah Flores takes on Javier Mayoral.

Paul vs. August fight card, odds

Fighter Fighter Weight class Jake Paul -600 Andre August +430 Cruiserweight Shadasia Green -700 Franchon Crews Dezurn +500 Vacant WBC super middleweight title Yoenis Tellez -1400 Livan Navarro +800 Junior middleweight Elijah Flores Javier Mayoral Welterweight

Paul vs. August info

Date: Dec. 15



Dec. 15 Location: Caribe Royale Orlando -- Orlando, Florida



Caribe Royale Orlando -- Orlando, Florida Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Main event expected around 10:30 p.m. ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Main event expected around 10:30 p.m. ET) How to watch: DAZN (subscribe now)

Paul vs. August countdown