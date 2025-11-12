Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis may have imploded, but the aftermath of the fallout is a much bigger fight. Two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is reportedly finalizing a deal to box Paul to end this year.

Paul vs. Joshua is in the works for December, according to reports from Yahoo Sports and Ring Magazine. Netflix will reportedly stream the fight, which would take place in Miami. Paul and Davis' Nov. 14 fight was canceled amid new domestic violence allegations against Davis.

There should be much more hype for Paul's fight with Joshua than the canceled "Tank" exhibition fight.The biggest criticism of Paul-Davis was the size difference between them. Paul regularly competes at cruiserweight, roughly 65 pounds heavier than WBA lightweight champion Davis' normal weight class. The weight gap was so big that Rick Thompson, chairman of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, prevented the fight from being sanctioned in Atlanta.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) unexpectedly became one of boxing's biggest stars with meticulous matchmaking. He often leverages his size and youth against smaller, older opponents with mainstream name value. The 28-year-old's biggest wins are against "Iron" Mike Tyson, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, all of whom are currently in their 40s and 50s, with Tyson pushing 60. Against Joshua, Paul will have no such advantages.

Two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has every advantage over Paul on paper. Joshua is bigger, more experienced, technically superior, and hits harder. He's twice mixed it up with the greatest boxer of his generation, reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. While Joshua's best days are behind him -- Hearn suggested Joshua could retire next year -- the 36-year-old is young enough to handle Paul.

Paul is on a six-fight winning streak, most recently winning a unanimous decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Joshua had a four-fight winning streak, which included a thunderous knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, snapped by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.