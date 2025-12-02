Jake Paul has made a boxing career off stacking the deck in his favor. Against Anthony Joshua, he's a legitimate underdog. Paul vs. Joshua headlines Netflix's next foray into boxing on Dec. 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Paul has become one of boxing's biggest stars through careful matchmaking, expert promotion, world class training and solid athleticism. Over the last five years he's accumulated a 12-1 record by beating former UFC champions and stars with little boxing experience, smaller foes, and a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson. Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, is the antithesis of all those things. Joshua enters the ring in Miami as the larger, more powerful veteran.

Netflix's boxing return also features a clash of ex-mixed martial arts champions. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva boxes former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a six-round cruiserweight affair. The card also features three boxing title fights, including one for the undisputed women's bantamweight crown.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Joshua along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight card, odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 vs. Jake Paul +650, heavyweights

Anderson Silva -170 vs. Tyron Woodley +135, cruiserweights

Alycia Baumgardner (c) -1400 vs. Leila Beaudoin +750, IBF, WBO and WBA super featherweight championships

Cherneka Johnson (c) -1000 vs. Amanda Galle +600, undisputed bantamweight championship

Yokasta Valle (c) -1400 vs. Yadira Bustillos +700, WBC strawweight championship



Avious Griffin -500 vs. Justin Cardona +600, welterweights

Keno Marley -10000 vs. Diarra Davis Jr. +1800, cruiserweights

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua info