Fans who have been waiting for Jake Paul's boxing career to come crashing down may get their wish on Friday night when the social media influencer-turned-boxer faces the biggest test of his career in the form of two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (Netflix, 8 p.m. ET).

Paul's career started off as little more than a sideshow, stopping fellow influencer KSI in a white-collar exhibition before knocking out another influencer, AnEsonGib, in his pro debut. Paul's second pro fight saw him score a viral knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the highly-watched event headlined by an exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Paul then turned to facing a series of former UFC fighters, defeating Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva. Silva was the only of Paul's first five opponents who had any professional boxing experience, leading to calls for Paul to "face a real boxer."

Paul did just that in his seventh pro fight, and it resulted in his first loss as Tommy Fury took a split decision win in a fight that saw Paul score a knockdown but ultimately fail to be active enough to win over two of the three ringside judges.

After defeating former UFC star Nate Diaz, Paul scored back-to-back knockouts over club-level fighters before stopping another former UFC fighter and current BKFC star, Mike Perry.

Paul then faced 57-year-old Mike Tyson in a shameless fight that saw Tyson unable to do much of anything while Paul carried the fight to the judges' scorecards. Another win over an aging former world champion followed as Paul took a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Looking at that resume, you can see a pattern of Paul facing almost exclusively smaller, older and/or completely inexperienced boxers.

That will not be the case on Friday, when Paul faces a much larger man in the 6-foot-6 Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world.

While Joshua is past his absolute prime, he is not so far removed as to not be capable of competing with the best heavyweights in the world.

After a 15-0 start to his pro career, Joshua knocked out Charles Martin to capture the IBF heavyweight championship. After two successful defenses of the title, Joshua stopped Wladimir Klitschko to add the WBA belt to his collection. Two fights later, Joshua would grab a third belt, stopping Joseph Parker for the WBO title.

The Parker fight, the 21st of Joshua's career, was the first time a Joshua opponent made it to the final bell.

In June 2019, Joshua suffered a shocking TKO loss to Andy Ruiz Jr., losing his status as unified champion in the process. The Ruiz upset was one of the biggest in heavyweight boxing history -- something Paul fans use as proof that Joshua is a vulnerable fighter, even when heavily favored.

Joshua got his revenge in a rematch with Ruiz, regaining his three world titles. After a single defense, Joshua finally met a fighter who was clearly his superior, losing a September 2021 fight to Oleksandr Usyk and dropping the rematch the following August.

Joshua has won four of his five fights since the Usyk bouts, including a thunderous knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, before suffering a brutal knockout loss in an IBF title fight with Daniel Dubois.

While no longer among the elite of the elite, Joshua remains a talented, strong, and large heavyweight and is a fighter unlike any Paul has shared the ring.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the undercard with the latest odds before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

Joshua vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Joshua -1200 vs. Jake Paul +700, heavyweights

Alycia Baumgardner (c) -1400 vs. Leila Beaudoin +750, unified junior lightweight title

Anderson Silva -275 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, cruiserweights

Jahmal Harvey -3500 vs. Kevin Cervantes +1300, junior lightweights

Cherneka Johnson (c) -900 vs. Amanda Galle +550, undisputed bantamweight title

Caroline Dubois (c) -3500 vs. Camila Panatta +1300, WBC lightweight title

Yokasta Valle (c) -1400 vs. Yadira Bustillos +700 . WBC strawweight title

Avious Griffin -600 vs. Justin Cardona +400, welterweights

Keno Marley -10000 vs. Diarra Davis Jr. +1800, cruiserweights

Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Date: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Netflix (subscription required)

Prediction

Look, what is there to say? If Jake Paul wins, it would be legitimately shocking. It would be a sport-shaking result -- and one many would refuse to accept as legitimate, no matter how little sense a fix would make. Joshua is bigger, stronger, more technical, has more power and high-level experience against some of the best fighters in the world. Paul has ... fought some guys people know who have all come into the fight with at least some degree of disadvantage.

Anthony Joshua wins this fight 99 times out of 100. Paul's best trait is his power, and landing one big shot and knocking out Joshua is the way Paul wins that one fight out of 100. It's just very unlikely, and Paul's worst defensive traits, such as hanging around the ropes while not throwing punches, leaves him open to Joshua's power and sharp punching. In reality, every round Paul survives is a win in its own way. Pick: Anthony Joshua via TKO2

