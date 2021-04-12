Celebrity boxing returns to the center stage this weekend in Atlanta. After months of build up to make this possible, YouTube star Jake Paul is set to take on former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren in an 8-round bout at cruiserweight.

The two have traded trash talk for the better part of six months after Paul made waves with his thunderous knockout of Nate Robinson in November. Now Askren, never known as a big puncher, will step into the boxing ring for the first time since announcing his MMA retirement in 2019. Plus, this card also sees the return of a potential start at 140 pounds when Regis Prograis steps in against Ivan Redkach. And former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir makes his boxing debut when he faces Steve Cunningham.

It's expected to be a busy week in Atlanta with plenty going on leading up to fight night. CBS Sports will have you covered with all of it, so keep this page saved throughout the week for updates, news and analysis.

Paul vs. Askren card, odds

Jake Paul -110 vs. Ben Askren -110, cruiserweights

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, junior welterweights

Steve Cunningham vs. Franki Mir, heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, light heavyweights

Paul vs. Askren viewing information