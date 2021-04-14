Jake Paul is heading back to the boxing ring. The YouTube star turned pro boxer is back in a headlining role on Saturday night in Atlanta when he faces off with former MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. The two top a four-fight main card on Saturday night from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium that is expected to be filled with musical performances ranging from Justin Beiber to Snoop Dogg.

The two have traded trash talk for the better part of six months after Paul made waves with his thunderous knockout of Nate Robinson in November. Now Askren, never known as a big puncher, will step into the boxing ring for the first time since announcing his MMA retirement in 2019. Plus, this card also sees the return of a potential start at 140 pounds when Regis Prograis steps in against Ivan Redkach. And former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir makes his boxing debut when he faces Steve Cunningham.

Paul vs. Askren card, odds

Jake Paul -180 vs. Ben Askren +155, cruiserweights

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, junior welterweights

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir, heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, light heavyweights

Paul vs. Askren viewing information

Date: April 17 | Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

April 17 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: Traditional PPV | Live stream: FITE TV

Paul vs. Askren fight countdown