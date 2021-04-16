YouTube star and Internet troll Jake Paul is ready for another shot at fame, this time in the boxing ring. The younger of the Paul brothers is set to headline the latest Triller Fight Club PPV on Saturday night in Atlanta, though this time against an actual combat athlete. Paul will be opposite former MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium atop a four-fight card filled with musical acts and headlined by Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg.

Paul is riding high after a successful start to his pro boxing career. Things really skyrocketed in November when he scored a viral knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Askren, meanwhile, has been inactive from combat competition since 2019 when he lost twice to end his MMA career and underwent hip surgery.

The card will also feature a strong bout at 140 pounds when Regis Prograis faces off with Ivan Redkach. And former UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir makes his pro boxing debut against Steve Cunningham.

Paul vs. Askren card, odds

Jake Paul -180 vs. Ben Askren +155, cruiserweights

Regis Prograis -4500 vs. Ivan Redkach +1600, junior welterweights

Steve Cunningham -1000 vs. Frank Mir +650, heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, light heavyweights

Paul vs. Askren viewing information

Date: April 17 | Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

April 17 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: Traditional PPV | Live stream: FITE TV

Paul vs. Askren fight countdown