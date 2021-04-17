YouTube star and Internet troll Jake Paul is ready for another shot at fame, this time in the boxing ring. The younger of the Paul brothers is set to headline the latest Triller Fight Club PPV on Saturday night in Atlanta, though this time against an actual combat athlete. Paul will be opposite former MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium atop a four-fight card filled with musical acts and headlined by Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg.

Askren has never boxed professionally after having a successful career as a wrestler and then mixed martial artist. His primary discipline is in grappling and wrestling as he's shown very little skills in standup striking. Paul, meanwhile, has scored a pair of knockouts in his first two pro bouts, including a viral moment last November when he sent former NBA player Nate Robinson thudding to the mat.

The co-main event is set to see a more legitimate matchup as Regis Prograis takes on Ivan Redkach in a junior welterweight contest. Prograis bounced back from the first loss of his pro career at the hands of Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series junior welterweight final with a third-round knockout of Juan Heraldez last Halloween. Redkach, meanwhile, lost a wide decision to Danny Garcia in January 2020 and hasn't fought since.

Plus, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir makes his pro boxing debut when he takes on former crusierweight champion Steve Cunningham. Mir came in at a hefty 276 pounds on the scales while Cunningham was just 206 pounds. Mir last fought in MMA in October 2019 when he gutted out a decision over Roy Nelson. Before that, Mir lost four straight times with three of those coming by TKO. Cunningham hasn't fought since a 2017 loss to Andrew Tabiti.

It's expected to be a busy week in Atlanta with plenty going on leading up to fight night. CBS Sports will have you covered with all of it, so keep this page saved throughout the week for updates, news and analysis.

Paul vs. Askren card, odds

Jake Paul -165 vs. Ben Askren +140, cruiserweights

Regis Prograis -4500 vs. Ivan Redkach +1600, junior welterweights

Steve Cunningham -1600 vs. Frank Mir +900, heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, light heavyweights

Paul vs. Askren viewing information

Date: April 17 | Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

April 17 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: Traditional PPV | Live stream: FITE TV

Paul vs. Askren fight countdown