Triller is putting on the first-ever Fight Club boxing event on April 17 that will be headlined by match between Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Ben Askren. On Wednesday, Triller announced that there will be several musical guests scheduled to perform including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, and Diplo among others.

During the show, Snoop Dogg will be debuting his rap supergroup, Mt. Westmore, with Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. In addition, Emmy-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus will direct the creative storytelling for the Triller Fight Club four-hour event.

"From The Black Keys to Justin Bieber, Diplo to Doja Cat, and a special segment by Snoop Dogg and the biggest legends in hip-hop, we have the wide-ranging lineup that will help break records for this four-quadrant PPV event on April 17th," Triller co-founder Bobby Sarnevesht said in a press release. "Triller has drawn from all its resources in the music world to deliver as epic a music event as ever there was."

The Triller Fight Club event is similar the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight card which featured the shocking Jake Paul-Nate Robinson knockout. During that show, there were musical performance from acts like Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and Swae Lee. In addition, Snoop Dogg, who co-owner of Triller Fight Club, provided commentary for the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight.

Other boxing matches on the card include, super lightweight Regis Prograis will face Ivan Redkach, former UFC fighter Frank Mir will take on former light heavyweight Antonio Tarver, and Joe Fournier will fight musician Reykon. The event will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.