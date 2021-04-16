Saturday's fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren is expected to generate some big money. But the fighters on the card aren't stepping in the ring for free and there are some series checks set to be cut to the night's competitors at the pay-per-view event from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul will make an official purse of $690,000 for his third career fight. The YouTube personality is coming off a viral knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Triller pay-per-view headlined by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Askren, who retired from active UFC competition in 2019 after a pair of losses, will be making his professional boxing debut. The accomplished amateur wrestler's official purse is $500,000.

Also of note on the card, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will take on former boxing cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham. Mir is set to make $350,000 for the bout. Cunningham's purse is $150,000.

The biggest official purse of the night is set for Regis Prograis, with the former WBA light welterweight champion set for $850,000 to opponent Ivan Redkach's $250,000.

These purse numbers are only the ones officially given to the athletic commission and do not include any contracted bonuses or pay-per-view percentages.