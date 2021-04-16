Relative newcomers to the sport of boxing meet when internet personality and YouTuber Jake Paul meets retired professional MMA and amateur wrestler Ben Askren in a scheduled eight-round cruiserweight bout on Saturday. Their showdown tops the four-flight boxing card from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The main card is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Paul and Askren have traded barbs for several months after Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in 1:24 of the second round in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, 2020.

Paul is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Askren is priced at +160 in the latest Paul vs. Askren odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total rounds expected is set at 5.5.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, first made an impact with SportsLine members with his UFC and MMA predictions, providing additional value because of his knack for not only predicting winners but nailing the method of victory as well.

Since the UFC returned in May 2020 following a six-week period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 68-45-2 while nailing the method of victory 50 times. At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 (the main event was a draw) and correctly nailed the method of victory in three of those winners.

Wise also is an experienced boxing analyst and has produced similar results with his predictions. Just two weeks ago, Wise told SportsLine members to back Jamel Herring (+105) against Carl Frampton (-125) for the WBO junior lightweight title.

Now, with Saturday's showdown fast approaching, Wise has studied Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren from every angle.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren preview

Wise notes that Paul is serious about his boxing career despite his internet success and social media influence. Paul opened with a first-round TKO of AnEsonGib, a fellow YouTuber, in January 2020 and followed that up with his win over Robinson, a former NBA player.

Paul now will face a former UFC fighter who retired after some bad losses and hip problems. He is taking an unconventional route to his boxing career and has chosen to appeal to a different crowd, which he is hoping will bring about bigger pay days.

After experiencing a lot of success in MMA, going 19-2, Askren has decided to give boxing a try. The former Olympic wrestler, who posted a 153-8 collegiate record with 91 pins at Missouri, began his MMA career in February 2009.

His wrestling experience was a big reason for his MMA success, but he was able to win six matches by knockout, including his first match by TKO over Josh Flowers in 2009. Two of his last three wins were by TKO. He now turns his full attention to boxing.

How to make Askren vs. Paul picks

Wise likes the under 5.5 total rounds.

Who wins Askren vs. Paul?