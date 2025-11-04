The expected became reality on Monday night. Most Valuable Promotions announced that the Nov. 14 boxing event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis had been canceled. The news comes after the latest domestic violence allegation against Davis, with a civil lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County in late October.

The lawsuit is the latest in a line of domestic violence allegations for Davis, the most recent of which stemmed from a incident wherein Davis allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his children, in the head during a dispute on Father's Day. Davis was arrested in July, but charges were dropped in August when the alleged victim declined to prosecute.

The new lawsuit by an ex-girlfriend alleges battery and kidnapping in their relationship.

After news of the lawsuit broke, MVP released a statement that they were investigating the situation. It was immediately believed Davis would be pulled from the event.

Rumors of potential replacement opponents have swirled since, including former UFC fighter and Paul opponent Nate Diaz, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and popular boxers Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford.

MVP's statement Monday night claimed that Paul will still headline a Netflix card before the end of 2025.

"Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly," Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said. "While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake's opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership."