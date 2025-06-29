Jake Paul is one of boxing's biggest attractions, and the controversial YouTube star will fight another former world champion on Saturday when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Paul beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in a fight that was streamed by over 100 million people on Netflix last November and now he's set his sights on the 39-year-old Chavez Jr., who was the WBA Middleweight Champion for just over a year from 2011-2012.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will be the main event of a six-fight card that begins at 8 p.m. ET and also includes a cruiserweight title fight between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos. The headlining fight is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET and Paul is the -575 favorite in the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. odds while Chavez Jr. is the +400 underdog.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. expert picks

SportsLine has experienced boxing experts who have locked in their Paul vs. Cesar Chavez Jr. picks for online sports betting apps. Here's a Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Paul betting preview for anyone trying to take advantage of any boxing betting bonus offers or profit boosts:

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120) then predicting Tyson vs. Paul would go over 5.5 rounds. For Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Wise is backing Over 0.5 total knockdowns for a -155 payout.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 and Paul over Tyson (-275) in November. He is backing the fight to go the distance for a -150 payout and has also revealed a method-of-victory boxing prop for Paul vs. Chavez Jr.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight date: Saturday, June 28

Saturday, June 28 Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET, Paul vs. Chavez at 11 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET, Paul vs. Chavez at 11 p.m. ET Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight location: Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. How to watch Paul vs. Chavez Jr.: DAZN PPV (buy now) | Price: $59.99

DAZN PPV (buy now) | $59.99 Paul vs. Chavez Jr. weight limit: 200 pounds

200 pounds Paul vs. Chavez Jr. rules: 10 three-minute rounds, 10-ounce gloves

10 three-minute rounds, 10-ounce gloves Paul vs. Chavez Jr. co-main event: Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (c) vs. Yuniel Dorticos for WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

