The eyes of the boxing world will be on the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday night when Jake Paul takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For anyone looking for how to watch Paul vs. Chavez, start time is 11 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV (buy now). Paul vs. Chavez Jr. gives Paul a chance to add another win over a world champion to his resume after he beat 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a fight on Netflix streamed by over 100 million people. Chavez is the son of a three-division world champion and hoisted the WBA Middleweight Championship in 2011 before going on to make four defenses. He lost that title to Sergio Martinez in 2012 to drop to 47-1-1 for his career and never fought for a title again. He's 54-6-1 with 34 KOs in his career, while Paul is 11-1 with seven KOs.

The two fighters share one common opponent, former UFC champion Anderson Silva, who beat Chavez in a split-decision in 2021 and lost to Paul by unanimous decision in 2022. That and the youth/power advantage are factors in Paul being the -575 favorite in the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds while Chavez is the +400 underdog. However, there are plenty of other boxing props available for Paul vs. Chavez Jr. betting, and new users can also potentially boost their bankrolls now by checking out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, bet365 promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

We've also taken a detailed look at how and where to bet Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., with detailed breakdowns of several popular online sportsbooks, a recap of the latest online betting bonuses and more pertinent information for online boxing bettors. Below you can also find Paul vs. Chavez Jr. expert picks to help you identify value before betting Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Where to bet Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Below is a comparison of the various welcome promotions available at various major sportsbooks and their current promo offers.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. expert picks

SportsLine has experienced boxing experts who have locked in their Paul vs. Cesar Chavez Jr. picks for online sports betting apps. Here's a Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Paul betting preview for anyone trying to take advantage of any boxing betting bonus offers or profit boosts:

Brandon Wise is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports whose SportsLine record has been stellar over the last four years. He called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland in March and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120) then predicting Tyson vs. Paul would go over 5.5 rounds. For Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Wise is backing Over 0.5 total knockdowns for a -155 payout at FanDuel, where you can also get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins with this FanDuel promo code. He also has a plus-money prop pick you'll want to see. Get Wise's complete Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting strategy at SportsLine.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for SportsLine who has covered boxing for more than 20 years. His previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 and Paul over Tyson (-275) in November. He is backing the fight to go the distance for a -150 payout at BetMGM (where you can also get $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with this BetMGM promo code) and has also revealed a method-of-victory boxing prop for Paul vs. Chavez Jr. See Nagel's full Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting advice at SportsLine.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight date: Saturday, June 28

Saturday, June 28 Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight time : Main card at 8 p.m. ET, Paul vs. Chavez at 11 p.m. ET

: Main card at 8 p.m. ET, Paul vs. Chavez at 11 p.m. ET Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight location: Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. How to watch Paul vs. Chavez Jr.: DAZN PPV (buy now) | Price: $59.99

DAZN PPV (buy now) | $59.99 Paul vs. Chavez Jr. weight limit: 200 pounds

200 pounds Paul vs. Chavez Jr. rules: 10 three-minute rounds, 10-ounce gloves

10 three-minute rounds, 10-ounce gloves Paul vs. Chavez Jr. co-main event: Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (c) vs. Yuniel Dorticos for WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Paul -575, Chavez Jr. +400, Draw +1800

Paul -575, Chavez Jr. +400, Draw +1800 Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -225/Under +160)

8.5 (Over -225/Under +160) Paul method of victory : Via KO/TKO +165, Via decision -110

: Via KO/TKO +165, Via decision -110 Chavez Jr. method of victory : Via KO/TKO +800, Via decision +900

: Via KO/TKO +800, Via decision +900 Bonus offer: DraftKings promo code



