The Jake Paul experience returns. Paul is back in action after his highly publicized but abysmal fight with "Iron" Mike Tyson in November. Paul faces another former champion in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who previously held the WBC middleweight title.

Paul, 28, had the world watching when he welcomed back Tyson, 58, to a professional ring for the first time in two decades. "The Problem Child" coasted to a horrendous decision win against the legend. Paul (11-1) seeks to spur interest in a fight with Canelo Alvarez by beating his former opponent, Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 1 NC) on June 28.

The son of a legendary three-division world champion, Chavez Jr. won consecutive fights against David Zegarra and Uriah Hall. His last loss was against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, whom Paul beat the next year.

Unified cruiserweight titles are at stake in the co-main event. Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez defends his WBA and WBO titles against Yuniel Dorticos, both of whom ride three-fight winning streaks. Former UFC champion and boxing Hall of Famer Holly Holm returns to the square circle for the first time in 12 years, fighting undefeated 10-0 Yolanda Vega.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Chavez Jr., along with the latest odds. Check back throughout the week for the latest news, features, and other content surrounding this massive event.

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight card, odds

Jake Paul -700 vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. +475, cruiserweights

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez -600 (c) vs. Yuniel Dorticos +400, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega, lightweights

Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez, welterweights

Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez, welterweights

Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix, junior flyweight

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. info