Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) has a golden opportunity to make a statement in the boxing world when he takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday in Anaheim. Saturday's showdown against Chavez will mark Paul's first fight since beating boxing legend Mike Tyson last November. The Paul vs. Chavez ring walk is expected to around 11 p.m. ET at the Honda Center, concluding a card that begins at 8 p.m. ET. Fans everywhere will try search for how to bet Paul vs. Chavez and where to bet Paul vs. Chavez.

The fight will be contested at the cruiserweight level, and Paul vs. Chavez betting is expected to bring plenty of eyeballs to the sport. Paul is a social media sensation who boasts 28.4 million followers on Instagram. According to numerous reports, the Tyson vs. Paul fight averaged 108 million live viewers globally from the start of the match to the final bell. Netflix also claimed it was the "most-streamed sporting event ever."

Chavez has fought just once in the last four years and has suffered defeat in four out of his eight fights overall, but he has the chance to show he still has gas left in the tank on Saturday night. Still, Chavez has far more experience in the ring than Paul and has racked up 54 career victories.

Chavez is 54-6-1 (34 KOs) for his career and has recently taken to boxing mixed martial artists like Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva. The latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds have Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) as the -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100) at FanDuel. Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) is the +450 underdog (risk $100 to win $450). Many sportsbooks will offer bonuses like the latest DraftKings promo code and BetMGM bonus code.

If you're wondering how to bet Paul vs. Chavez, there are several boxing lines to consider. The over/under for total rounds is 8.5 in the maximum 10-round bout. Paul winning by a decision of any form is one of the most likely Paul vs. Chavez props at -110.

The fight will be contested at the cruiserweight level. Chavez Jr. is the son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez and held the middleweight belt from 2011-12, but has stumbled later in his career, going 6-5 in his last 11 fights. Paul most recently fought former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in November and won by decision after eight rounds. He has won five consecutive fights since losing to Tommy Fury by split decision in February 2023.

Paul vs. Chavez betting is readily available in many states. Below is a comparison of the various welcome promotions where to bet Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. along with reviews of the major sportsbooks and their current promo offers.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all sportsbooks. All provide the necessary tools users can implement, such as wager/time limits, self-exclusion support, and a reality check that will display the time and money spent on the site.

Additional responsible gambling resources are accessible, including at the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming. Those located in Washington D.C. are eligible if they are age 18 or older.