Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul will look to run his winning streak to six when he battles former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round bout on Saturday, June 28. The pay-per-view main Paul vs. Chavez card is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Paul, who began his boxing career in 2020, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson in an eight-round bout this past November. Chavez, who held the WBC middleweight title from 2011-2012, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Uriah Hall in a six-round bout last July.

Paul is a -575 favorite (risk $575 to win $100), while Chavez comes back at +400 in the latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. Paul has won three of his past four fights by knockout, including two in the first round, but the over/under for total rounds on Saturday is 8.5, with the Over favored at -225 and the Under listed at +160. The fight going the distance is priced at -170. Paul winning via a decision of any kind is the most likely fight outcome, according to the odds, at -110. Before making any Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Nagel, the combat sports editor for SportsLine, has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. His recent winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165).

Why you should back Paul

Paul, 28, will be making his 13th professional boxing appearance. Since knocking out AnEsonGib in the first round on Jan. 30, 2020, Paul has battled a variety of foes en route to an 11-1 record. He has seven wins by knockout. His only loss came by split decision to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, 2023.

Paul rebounded with a 10-round unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August 2023. He followed that up with back-to-back first round knockouts. He stopped Andre August 2:32 into their Dec. 15, 2023 bout, before stopping Ryan Bourland at the 2:37 mark on March 2, 2024. Four months later, Paul knocked out Mike Perry at 1:12 of the sixth round of a scheduled eight-round bout. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Chavez

Chavez, 39, started off his career 46-0-1 before suffering his first loss in a WBC middleweight title bout to Sergio Martinez on Sept. 15, 2012. He has won eight of his 13 fights since then, but has not fought for a championship since retiring in the ninth round of a scheduled 12-round WBC International light heavyweight title fight with Andrzej Fonfara on April 18, 2015. He followed that up with back-to-back unanimous decision wins. He defeated Marcos Reyes on July 18, 2015, and then Dominik Britsch on Dec. 10, 2016.

He has split his last six bouts, but has fought just once since December 2021. After losing to Anderson Silva by split decision on June 19, 2021, he has won his last two bouts, including a 10-round unanimous decision win over David Zegarra on Dec. 18, 2021. Chavez has compiled a career record of 54-6 with one draw and one no contest. He has 34 wins by knockout. See which fighter to back here.

