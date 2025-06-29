Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. results, highlights: 'Problem Child' cruises to easy decision win

Jake Paul has taken down another former world champion. Paul badly outworked former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to earn a clear unanimous decision in their cruiserweight showdown on Saturday.

Chavez looked completely uninterested in fighting in the first handful of rounds, allowing Paul to jump out to a big lead on the scorecards on the strength of his jab and body work. Chavez was so inactive that he landed zero punches in the opening round.

The fight remained in a very stable pattern round after round, with Paul coming out of the corner aggressive and establishing a solid jab, working to the body and occasionally throwing power punches. While Paul was doing work, Chavez did little beyond complain about phantom fouls, such as complaining that legal body shots were low or claiming he was hit in the back of the head when hit by legal punches.

By the final two rounds, Paul appeared to fatigue slightly and Chavez suddenly showed some fire. The first clear Chavez round came in Round 9, when he was able to press Paul and land some good power shots and keep Paul from staying in his jabbing rhythm.

But Chavez's attempt at a late charge was too little, too late as the official scorecards read 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92 after 10 rounds of action.

Paul landed 140 of 482 punches to 61 of 154 for Chavez. Of note, 40 of Chavez's 61 landed punches came in the final two rounds.

After the fight, Paul mocked fans who were booing him before suggesting that he may be ready to fight for a world title.

"All the boos are words and actions speak louder than words," Paul said. "I'm him. I'm really him. I just beat your boy's ass. Easy work. ... I want tougher fighters. I want to be world champion. [WBO and WBA champ Gilberto Ramirez] looked slow as shit tonight. [WBC champion] Badou Jack. Tommy [Fury], you stop running."

While the idea of Paul fighting for a world title will baffle many, he is expected to be ranked by the WBA after his win over Chavez, with some rumors saying the WBC will rank Paul as well, clearing one of the hurdles for someone to cash in on Paul's polarizing popularity with a title fight.

The co-main event saw one of those champions that Paul may be challenging, Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, defend his pair of cruiserweight titles against Yuniel Dorticos. Ramirez gutted his way through a tough 12-round challenge to hang on to the WBA and WBO titles at 200 pounds despite a spirited effort from Dorticos, who gave the Mexican all he could handle. Ramirez, 34, has only been defeated once as a pro when he dropped a decision to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title in 2022. Ramirez could target matchups with Badou Jack or Jai Opetaia to unify more belts, or perhaps secure a massive payday against Paul.

Fight card, results, odds

Jake Paul def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 98-92)

Gilberto Ramirez (c) def. Yuniel Dorticos via unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 117-110)

Raul Curiel def. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez via fourth-round knockout

Julian Rodriguez def. Avious Griffin via eighth-round knockout

Floyd Schofield def. Tevin Farmer

Holly Holm def. Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

