One of boxing's top superstars, for better or worse, returns to the ring on Saturday when Jake Paul takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight fight. Paul is looking to continue building his credibility as a boxer by taking on Chavez, an experienced boxer, though well past his prime.

Chavez held the WBC middleweight title from June 2011 to September 2012. The son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., Chavez never lived up to his father's legacy and mixed drug test and weight issues with otherwise inconsistent in-ring results.

Paul has made a career of fighting faded athletes, primarily from the world of mixed martial arts, but he is also coming off of a win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a fight that did big business but produced little action.

Paul and Chavez share one common opponent, with Chavez losing a split decision to UFC legend Anderson Silva and Paul taking a clear unanimous decision win roughly one year later.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: June 28 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

June 28 | Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Main event ringwalks: 11 p.m. ET (approximately)

11 p.m. ET (approximately) How to watch: DAZN PPV (buy now) | Price: $59.99

