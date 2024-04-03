Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is really happening. Netflix steps into the fight game for the first time to host the bizarre boxing crossover.

Paul, 27, and Tyson, 57, engage in an exhibition boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The bout will be streamed globally by Netflix, but not come with a PPV price tag. Tyson's legend and vast experience have him as a modest underdog. What Paul lacks in longevity he should make up for with youth, commitment and a qualified team behind him.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is all in on boxing. The YouTuber started boxing other social media stars before graduating to UFC fighters and champions testing the sweet science. Paul recently took a detour from beating older, smaller MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz and went the more traditional development route. Paul notched consecutive knockout wins over unknown boxers in the leadup to the Tyson announcement.

Tyson (50-6-2 NC, 44 KOs) has not boxed publicly since his 2020 exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw. It's often said power is the last thing to go and "Iron" Mike will need it against an opponent 30 years his junior. The former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion is an all-time great with wins over Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Tyson along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card, odds

Jake Paul -360 vs. Mike Tyson +300



Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson info