It's fight week in Texas. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to meet inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night in what is sure to be an epic event and one of the most anticipated of the year. There's no title on the line and the rules will be a little different than normal, but people can't stop talking about what could happen when these two men step in the ring. The event will also be a first of its kind to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Tyson's legend and vast experience have him as a modest underdog. What Paul lacks in longevity he should make up for with youth, commitment and a qualified team behind him. The bout was originally scheduled to go down on July 20, but Tyson suffered a medical issue related to an ulcer that forced a postponement.

The fight will also be an officially sanctioned bout by the Texas commission. The fight will be eight, two-minute rounds with slightly larger gloves than normal.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is all-in on boxing. The YouTuber started boxing other social media stars before graduating to UFC fighters and champions testing the sweet science. Paul recently took a detour from beating older, smaller MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz and went the more traditional development route. Paul notched consecutive knockout wins over club-level boxers in the leadup to the Tyson announcement.

Tyson (50-6-2 NC, 44 KOs) has not boxed publicly since his 2020 exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw. It's often said power is the last thing to go and "Iron" Mike will need it against an opponent 30 years his junior. The former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion is an all-time great with wins over Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Tyson along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card, odds

Jake Paul -275 vs. Mike Tyson +210, heavyweights



Katie Taylor (c) -155 vs. Amanda Serrano +120, undisputed lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (c) -1400 vs. Abel Ramos +700, WBC welterweight title



Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool, vacant WBO super middleweight title



Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica, lightweights



Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell, featherweights

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweights



Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Date: Nov. 15



Nov. 15 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required)



