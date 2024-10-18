Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is really happening. Netflix steps into the fight game for the first time to host the bizarre boxing crossover.

Paul, 27, and Tyson, 57, are set to engage in an exhibition boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 15. The bout will be streamed globally by Netflix, but not come with a PPV price tag. Tyson's legend and vast experience have him as a modest underdog. What Paul lacks in longevity he should make up for with youth, commitment and a qualified team behind him.

The bout was originally scheduled to go down on July 20, but Tyson suffered a medical issue related to an ulcer that forced a postponement.

The fight will also be an officially sanctioned bout by the Texas commission. The fight will be eight, two-minute rounds with slightly larger gloves than normal.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is all-in on boxing. The YouTuber started boxing other social media stars before graduating to UFC fighters and champions testing the sweet science. Paul recently took a detour from beating older, smaller MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz and went the more traditional development route. Paul notched consecutive knockout wins over club-level boxers in the leadup to the Tyson announcement.

Tyson (50-6-2 NC, 44 KOs) has not boxed publicly since his 2020 exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw. It's often said power is the last thing to go and "Iron" Mike will need it against an opponent 30 years his junior. The former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion is an all-time great with wins over Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks.

The undercard will feature a fantastic rematch when Katie Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight titles on the line against Amanda Serrano. The two women were the first to headline an event at Madison Square Garden in April 2022 where Taylor earned a split decision to retain her undisputed lightweight titles. Now, the two will meet up a weight class after Taylor beat Chantelle Cameron by majority decision in November to claim the titles.

Two other world title fights are set for the event. Mario Barrios will be making his first defense of the WBC welterweight title he acquired after being elevated by the sanctioning body following Terrence Crawford's move up in weight. Barrios will face Abel Ramos. also, Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool will meet for the vacant WBO super middleweight championship.

There are plenty of decent fights on the card, boosting what would otherwise be a circus sideshow to a respectable boxing card, even with a bizarre main event.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Tyson along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card, odds

Jake Paul -275 vs. Mike Tyson +210, heavyweights



Katie Taylor (c) -155 vs. Amanda Serrano +120, undisputed lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (c) -1400 vs. Abel Ramos +700, WBC welterweight title



Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool, vacant WBO super middleweight title



Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman, lightweights



Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell, featherweights

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweights



Where to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Date: Nov. 15



Nov. 15 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: TBA (Main card)

TBA (Main card) Where to watch: Netflix



Countdown