Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will likely be the biggest combat sports event of the year. It's a bizarre fight with an incredibly broad reach. Morbid curiosity is a component of what makes Paul vs. Tyson intriguing, but it's buoyed by a strong undercard for the ardent boxing fan.

Friday's main and co-main event are the antithesis of each other. The main event pits 58-year-old Tyson against a social media influencer turned boxing prospect 31 years his junior. The co-main event is an undisputed junior welterweight title rematch of CBS Sports' 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Two more title fights bolster the undercard, plus a few intriguing prospects.

Netflix's foray into professional boxing will be a global event, but there's so much more to look forward to than just Paul vs. Tyson. Take a moment to get familiar with three must-see fights on Friday's undercard.

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano -- Undisputed junior welterweight title



Taylor and Serrano are arguably the biggest winners of the weekend. The two champions are cornerstones of the women's boxing renaissance. Their 2022 fight was probably the best women's boxing fight ever. Now they'll pen the sequel for an enormous crowd. In their first meeting, Taylor successfully defended her undisputed lightweight crown via split decision against the unified featherweight champ. The excitement and competitiveness of their first fight necessitates the rematch. Since their first meeting, Taylor became a two weight-class undisputed champion by beating Chantelle Cameron for the junior welterweight crown after a failed first go. Serrano went 5-0 against opponents of varying quality. It doesn't get much more illustrious than this.

Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos -- WBC welterweight title

The gold rush continues. Former WBA super lightweight champion Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Ramos. Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) is a sizeable betting favorite. The defending champion turned a corner with title wins over Yordenis Ugas and Fabian Maidana after dropping consecutive fights to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. Ramos (28-6, 22 KOs) is the heavier hitter and turned a corner in his last fight after consecutive losses. Expect Barrios to weaponize his crisp jab and endurance early before turning up the pressure late. Ramos will look for the curtain closer, but it'll be tough for either man to find the finish. Barrios and Ramos have each been stopped one time in a combined 67 professional fights.

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Lucas Bhadi might be the most intriguing prospect on the card, but Carrington vs. Coolwell is the better matchup of prospects. Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) and Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) is an important gut check for both men to gauge who's most ready to take the next step. Carrington is coming off a majority decision win against Uganda's Sulaiman Segawa, adding to his crowded trophy case of secondary featherweight titles. Coolwell recently defeated Fernando Tagpuno Jr. to win the vacant IBF inter-continental featherweight championship. A strong showcase on Friday is exactly the statement piece these prospects need to take the next step forward.

Honorable mentions: Shadashia Green vs. Melinda Watpool -- vacant WBO super middleweight title, Lucas Bhadi vs. Armando Casamonica