Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will finally meet for their highly-anticipated heavyweight fight on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after the original date (July 20) was pushed back due to a health scare involving Tyson. Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) is fighting for the third time in the last eight months, while Tyson is stepping into the ring for his first professional bout in 19 years. There are numerous Tyson vs. Paul props available at sportsbooks for this sanctioned fight, including method of victory props, over/under for total rounds and exact finishing round. Which Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson prop bets should you target with your Tyson vs. Paul picks? The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100) to win, with Tyson as a +174 underdog (risk $100 to win $174). A draw is +1000 and the over/under for total rounds is 5.5, while the fight to go the distance is +140. Paul to win by knockout is +155, while Tyson to win by knockout is +240. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He previously served as SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns as they try to get the latest sportsbook promos for the fight and figure out the best boxing sportsbooks.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul prop bets

Nagel has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and one of his top prop picks is Paul to win by TKO/KO at +115. Paul is still trying to build his resume as a professional boxer, but he has already defeated multiple former UFC stars and low-level professional boxers to establish himself as a legitimate pro. Tyson is nearly 20 years removed from his last professional bout, which was a loss to journeyman Kevin McBride as a massive favorite in 2005.

Paul enters this fight in his physical prime, while Tyson is coming off a health scare that caused this fight to be postponed from July to November. Tyson appears to be physically fit, but there is still a massive lifestyle difference between these boxers at this stage. Nagel notes that Paul originally opened as a -500 favorite in most markets, so taking him at plus-money to record a TKO/KO appears to be a bargain. See the rest of Nagel's prop bets here.

