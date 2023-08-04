Jake Paul looks to add another UFC fan-favorite to his hit list when he meets Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. Paul vs. Diaz headlines the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night.

Paul's foray into this half-celebrity, half-professional boxing venture hit its first snag in February. Paul suffered the first defeat of his seven-fight pro career in a split decision loss to his most experienced boxing opponent yet, Tommy Fury. Paul vs. Diaz is an enormous fight when it comes to name value. Diaz is among the most celebrated and beloved fighters in mixed martial arts history. But it may be a competitive step back as Paul boxes a physically smaller MMA fighter 12 years his senior making his boxing debut. What Diaz has going for him is solid MMA boxing, renowned toughness and a penchant for taunting his foes.

The undisputed women's featherweight championship is also at stake on Saturday night. Amanda Serrano defends her crown against Heather Hardy in a rematch from their 2019 encounter. Hardy has only competed once since losing to Serrano four years ago in an unsuccessful bid against Jessica Camara. Serrano has gone 7-1 in that time frame losing only to undisputed women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Below is the rest of the fight card and all the information you'll need to catch the action on Saturday night.

Paul vs. Diaz card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Jake Paul -450 Nate Diaz +330 Catchweight (180 pounds) Amanda Serrano (c) -1500 Heather Hardy +850 Undisputed featherweight title Shadasia Green Olivia Curry Women's super middleweights Ashton Sylve William Silva Lightweights Alan Sanchez Angel Beltran Villa Welterweights Chris Avila Jeremy Stephens Super middleweights

Paul vs. Diaz viewing info

Date: Aug. 5 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Aug. 5 | 9 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas How to watch: ESPN+ PPV/DAZN PPV | Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Diaz countdown

