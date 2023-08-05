Jake Paul's boxing career may be on the line on Saturday night when he faces former UFC superstar Nate Diaz in Dallas. The bout, to be contested at a 185-pound catchweight, is Paul's first since suffering the first loss of his career when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury earlier in the year.

Diaz is stepping up in weight, and also making his pro boxing debut. He wrapped his UFC contract after defeating Tony Ferguson in September 2022. After having called out Paul multiple times over the past few years, he finally landed the fight and gets a chance to make a big splash his first time in the boxing ring.

The action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and DAZN pay-per-view. The full fight card and complete viewing information is listed below. CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.

Viewing information

Date: Aug. 5 | Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Aug. 5 | American Airlines Center -- Dallas Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN+ PPV/DAZN PPV | Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Diaz fight card, odds