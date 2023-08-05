Jake Paul finally has the opponent he has been asking for. He'll take on former longtime UFC contender Nate Diaz on Saturday in a 10-round main event. Their showdown anchors the pay-per-view main Paul vs. Diaz fight card (8 p.m. ET) from American Airlines Center in Dallas. Ever since he turned his full attention from YouTube to boxing, Paul has called for a matchup with Diaz, who spent the past 15 years as one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. Diaz finished his UFC contract last year and, although he won't rule out a return to MMA, he accepted Paul's challenge and will make his pro boxing debut Saturday.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz preview

Paul is the clear betting favorite in this bout, winning four of his seven fights by knockout or TKO. However, he is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury in February, and he is dealing with the pressure of being a heavy favorite on Saturday. Diaz is getting set for his first professional boxing match though, and Paul has experience fighting in this weight class.

Paul is also 12 years younger than his opponent and has a strong record against veteran fighters, as his speed advantage has allowed him to land several knockout blows. He has already taken down Anderson Silva and Tyrone Woodley, so a former MMA fighter is right in his wheelhouse. The 26-year-old is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, allowing him to create massive hype for his fights. He will be looking to add a win against a high-profile fighter who previously beat UFC foes like Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.

However, some of Paul's perceived edges aren't as notable as they might seem. Paul is just an inch taller than Diaz and both fighters are listed as having a 76-inch reach. This fight will also be held at a catch weight of 185 pounds, lower than the usual 190-pound limit at cruiserweight.

For perspective, Diaz fought the latter part of his UFC career at welterweight (170 pounds) and had to cut weight to get there. He should comfortably make 185 pounds without a serious cut, while Paul could be a bit depleted from trimming to the 185-pound limit.

Moreover, although 12 of his 21 career MMA wins came by submission, Diaz's power punching played a major role in numerous fights. In his signature upset of Conor McGregor, Diaz nearly knocked out the iconic Irish fighter with a series of punches before the desperate McGregor took the fight to the ground, where he was submitted. See who to back at SportsLine.

