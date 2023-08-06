Jake Paul continues to make good on his promise to outbox former MMA stars. While he wasn't able to score the finish of Nate Diaz that he was expecting, Paul badly outclassed his opponent again en route to a decision victory from the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

Paul (7-1, 4 KO) timed up his shots well and battered Diaz around the ring, though Diaz stayed in the fight for the duration. Paul did score a knockdown of Diaz in Round 5 when he caught him with a check hook that sent Diaz into the ropes and staggering for a bit. Diaz did regain his sense and continue to fight, but he was unable to generate sustained offense to keep Paul off of him. Now, Paul hopes to get his revenge on Tommy Fury after the half brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury gave Paul his first defeat inside the ring.

The undercard saw a mixed bag of results with four of the five fights reaching the judges' scorecard. Undisputed women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano battered Heather Hardy en route to a unanimous decision in a rematch of their 2019 showdown. One of Diaz's training partners, Chris Avila, also took home a unanimous decision in a six-round contest over former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens. The lone finish came from 19-year-old prospect Ashton Sylve as he landed a beautiful body shot that sent William Silva straight to the canvas in Round 4.

Paul vs. Diaz card, results

Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Amanda Serrano (c) def. Heather Hardy via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)



Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 60-54)



Ashton Sylve def. William Silva via KO, Round 4



Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89)

Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73)

