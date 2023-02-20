Social media superstar Jake Paul has seen plenty of highlight reel knockouts in his short boxing career. Those knockouts have come against other social media personalities, a former NBA player and former MMA champions. Now, Paul will finally attempt to end his feud with a pro boxer when he takes on Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia. The fight is set for early afternoon in the U.S. on Sunday and will air on ESPN+ PPV.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) was supposed to face Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, only to see the fight fall through for a second time when Fury was barred from entering the United States. Now, the two appear to have worked things out with the fight being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, 26, was able to fight just once in 2022 after the multiple delays endured from the Fury fights falling through. He scored his most impressive win to date when he outpointed Anderson Silva and scored a late knockdown in the fight. Fury, meanwhile, boasts an 8-0 mark with four knockouts to his name, but his level of competition has also lacked any major challenge or threat.

Below is the rest of the fight card and all the information you'll need to catch the action on Sunday afternoon.

Paul vs. Fury card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Jake Paul -180 Tommy Fury +140 Cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu (c)

Badou Jack WBC cruiserweight title

Paul vs. Fury viewing info